This application heavily relies on Javascript, you must enable it to be able to start.

Rendez-Vous by RENATER is :

The unique videoconference service

by and for Teaching-research community

Thanks to Rendez-Vous, collaborate remotely by creating a virtual meeting accessible from your browser or video conferencing devices.

You benefit from features such as screen sharing, instant messaging, exportable shared note taking, creation of sub-rooms, etc.